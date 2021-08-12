Signum.AI Has Launched The Solution For Promoting NFT On a Lean Budget By DailyCoin



Market, profit, repeat: Signum.AI Has Launched The Solution For Promoting NFT On a Lean Budget



Signum.AI, the US-based company that helps decrease customer acquisition cost through precise targeting and generative AI, has developed the AI-powered solution for effective NFT marketing.

As NFT is booming and the market gets more competitive, creators search for cost-effective ways to market their NFT on the web. To help them stand out and maximize profits, the US-based company Signum.AI has launched a new AI-driven marketing tool.

“We’ve seen a tremendous demand for effective tools to market NFTs,”

Artem Gladkikh, the founder of Signum.AI, says.

“Fighting in the competitive niche, the creators do either spend a fortune on ad campaigns and attracting customers or create low-converting ads that don’t bring the real outcome. We at Signum.AI decided to assist creators in building decent campaigns and decreasing the tremendous budget they use to spend on marketing activities.”

The platform helps fully automate Facebook (NASDAQ:) ads and decrease the time at each stage of campaign creation. The users basically receive the keys from the ultimate ads control center.

After connecting the Facebook Ads account to the Signum.AI platform and typing the basic info on the ideal customer profile (ICP), users get the list of hyper-targeted audiences interested in their NFT. Then, one generates high-converting ads creatives in a click: the AI analyzes all the web-based ads in the given niche, identifies the best patterns, and creates the unique creatives (the technology is built on GPT-3). At the last stage, creators review the ad sets, choose the high-performing strategy to focus on and scale, and start their campaigns.

As a result, ad campaigns automation helps to boost NFT marketing, decrease , and accelerate sales.

More information about Signum.AI and their solution for NFT marketing: https://signum.ai/nft/

And here is the small e-hello from Signum.AI

