Should You Buy the Dip in eBay? By StockNews

Should You Buy the Dip in eBay?



Renowned online marketplace eBay (NASDAQ:) delivered a mixed earnings report before the markets opened today. Regardless, as one of the world’s largest e-commerce platforms, will the stock regain the momentum it lost over the past month? Read more to find out.eBay, Inc. (EBAY) is one of the largest online marketplaces in the world, with more than 159 million active buyers worldwide. The San Jose, Calif.-based company released its second-quarter financial results before the markets opened today to a mixed market response. Although the company topped the consensus EPS estimate for this quarter, it missed revenue estimates.

eBay’s revenues increased 14% year-over-year to $2.70 billion, missing the Street’s $3 billion estimate. Its EPS came in at $0.99, which is 2.1% higher than the $0.97 consensus estimate.

However, the company’s gross merchandise volume fell 7% year-over-year to $22.10 billion, while its income from continuing operations declined 57% from the same period last year to $294 million. While the stock has gained 35.4% year-to-date, it has lost 2.1% over the past month.

