Shanghai nickel up more than 5% on supply worries

Article content Shanghai nickel prices jumped more than 5% on Thursday on Chinese supply concerns, while cooling U.S. inflation data tempered fears of policy tightening and weakened the dollar. The most-traded September nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as much as 5.1% to 147,480 yuan ($22,766.29) a tonne, the highest since Aug. 2, before closing at 146,720 yuan a tonne, still up 4.6%. Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange rose as much as 2.1% to $19,765 a tonne, a level unseen since July 30.

Article content Nickel was supported by falling Chinese output, strong stainless steel demand and easing fears of earlier-than-expected U.S. tapering after inflation data gave markets some relief, commodities broker Anna Stablum of Marex Spectron said. China’s refined nickel output in January-July fell 15.7% year-on-year to 91,723 tonnes, state-backed research house Antaike said on Wednesday. ShFE nickel inventories were last at 6,707 tonnes, down 80% from the same time last year, and LME stockpiles of the metal fell to their lowest since February 2020 at 205,452 tonnes. Demand for nickel from batteries was also strong, with China’s new energy vehicle sales more than doubling in July and defying a drop in the overall Chinese auto market.

Article content Meanwhile, the dollar was under pressure, making greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies. FUNDAMENTALS * Two unions at Codelco’s Andina copper mine in Chile were to walk out after rejecting a contract offer from the miner. * LME copper rose 0.7% to $9,577 a tonne at 0713 GMT, while ShFE copper was up 0.7% at 70,410 yuan a tonne, aluminum eased 0.1% to 20,090 yuan a tonne, tin jumped 1.8% to 242,070 yuan a tonne and zinc advanced 1.5% to 22,795 yuan a tonne. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or ($1 = 6.4780 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Ramakrishnan M., Shounak Dasgupta and Barbara Lewis)

