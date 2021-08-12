Shanghai nickel up 5% on supply worries

Article content

Shanghai nickel prices jumped 5% on Thursday on Chinese supply worries, while cooling U.S. inflation data tempered fears of policy tightening and weakened the dollar.

The most-traded September nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange jumped as much as 5% to 147,300 yuan ($22,744.47) a tonne, the highest since Aug. 2.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange rose as much as 2% to $19,750 a tonne, a level unseen since Aug. 2.

Nickel was supported by falling Chinese output amid strong stainless steel demand and easing fear of earlier-than-expected U.S. tapering after inflation data gave markets a bit of a relief, said commodities broker Anna Stablum of Marex Spectron.