Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee released from prison on parole

UIWANG — Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee, convicted of bribery and embezzlement, was released on parole on Friday.

Lee appeared outside the Seoul Detention Center, wearing a dark grey suit and looking thinner than when he was last detained in January.

“I’ve caused much concern for the people. I deeply apologize,” Lee told reporters. “I am listening to the concerns, criticisms, worries and high expectations for me. I will work hard.”

In a symbolic move, Samsung Electronics on Thursday made good on a promise by Lee by announcing it had signed its first-agreements with four company labor unions that cover the provisions of offices and assurances that union activities will be allowed.

Lee vowed https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN22I0PW in May 2020 to improve labor rights at the tech giant. A raft of Samsung employees have been found guilty of sabotaging labor union activities.

(Reporting by Dogyun Kim and Joyce Lee; Additional reporting by Sunghyuk An; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)