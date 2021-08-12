Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee released from prison on parole

Article content

UIWANG — Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee, convicted of bribery and embezzlement, was released on parole on Friday.

Lee appeared outside the Seoul Detention Center, wearing a dark grey suit and looking thinner than when he was last detained in January.

“I’ve caused much concern for the people. I deeply apologize,” Lee told reporters. “I am listening to the concerns, criticisms, worries and high expectations for me. I will work hard.”

(Reporting by Dogyun Kim; Writing by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)