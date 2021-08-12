Safaree Shares An Interesting Video About Coronavirus Vaccines

Safaree shared an interesting video about coronavirus vaccines. Check out the clip below.

‘This is 6 mins that you need to watch!! They don’t want y’all to know this but this is straight facts!!! Vaccine my Ass. Can’t believe ppl really injecting something foreign that they don’t know wth it is,’ Safaree captioned his post.

Someone said: ‘Yet the majority 99.999% of people hospitalized right now because of COVID are the unvaccinated. Just because he sounds like he knows what he’s talking about doesn’t mean he does. Especially when statistics goes against what he’s saying. The vaccine is not a cure, it’s a preventative.’

Another follower posted this: ‘Meanwhile people will eat, drink and get high from everything else that has “nothing” foreign in it 😂’ and a commenter posted: ‘Surprised they let you repost this…but I’m glad it’s finally getting out there….he’s not the first doctor to say this and he won’t be the last hopefully.’

A fan said: ‘Everybody has got a shot before that they didn’t bother to know what was in it, or how it was created. But when it comes to vaccines that actually proves to be working thats where we draw the line. Make it make sense please. Smh…’

In other recent news, Safaree, Erica’s hubby has said and done some things in his marriage that have managed to upset more people than Erica Mena . His mother is also one of them.

In the video that you will see below, his mom talks about how his actions made her feel embarrassed. Check out the clip.

Someone said: ‘Moms gonna always get you together!!!’ and one other follower said: ‘Yes I’m glad that she’s calling him out and not defending him like some of these other moms.’

Stay tuned for more news about Erica and Safaree.