Rasheeda Frost Shows Off Her Generous Curves In This Outfit

Rasheeda Frost is showing off her generous curves in this cute outfit. Check out the clip to see it.

‘Don’t let your food get cold worrying about what’s on my plate!!!’ she said.

Someone posted this: ‘Besides the 🔥fits it’s def her being able to use her own songs over the videos ❤️🔥’ and a commenter said: ‘This was one of my favorite tracks on BBM 🔥’

One other follower said: ‘These clothes are where? At ur store on ur website ???’ and one other fan said: ‘Yeeeas, all the way from North London 🔥’

A fan said: ‘Dan you be killing it I want everything you were❤️🔥’ and one other follwoer poset this: ‘Just order my stuff last night email just came on its way to California..💯🥰 can’t wait.’

Someone else said: ‘Wats the size chart s m l xl ..what size u have on…if u don’t mind me asking,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘Stunningly beautiful!!😍👍’

Rasheeda Frost told her fans that she has a new section 9in her Pressed Boutique that is called Rasheeda’s Closet. Check out the clip here.

‘My sign is soooooo lit literally 🤣🤣😂 thank you @versatile_signz for my Rasheeda’s Closet sign. The section Rasheeda’s closet will be coming soon to my new #Pressed2.0 location in midtown Atlanta!’ she said.

Rasheeda Frost is praising Women Entertainment following the recent events. Check out the post that she dropped on her social media account below.

‘Yesterday was an amazing day! But what topped it off was coming together with the #WomenInEntertainment in support of @kasimreed He is running for Mayor of Atlanta again & we are ready for the changes our city needs! Ladies look at how when we come together it’s #bgm ❤️ @nolatheenterprise @missmarto @kandi @yandysmith @angeladoakley @sierra_glamshop_ & more! We did that!! More to come!! 🎥 @freddyoart’ Rasheeda captioned her post.