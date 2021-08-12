Rasheeda Frost Reveals A New Section In Her Pressed Boutique – Check Out ‘Rasheeda’s Closet’

Rasheeda Frost told her fans that she has a new section 9in her Pressed Boutique that is called Rasheeda’s Closet. Check out the clip here.

‘My sign is soooooo lit literally 🤣🤣😂 thank you @versatile_signz for my Rasheeda’s Closet sign. The section Rasheeda’s closet will be coming soon to my new #Pressed2.0 location in midtown Atlanta!’ she said.

Someone posted this: ‘Rasheeda, you’re about the only person I know who can rock different hair colors and look cute. Keep glowing . 🙏’ and a follower said: ‘Please get so Xl, so I shop, even time I go online I only see s,m,l….Thank you ❤❤❤’

A follower said: ‘CONGRATULATIONS!!!!! @rasheeda Where did u get your shirt 💜💜’, and a commenter said: ‘Beautiful ❤️ so happt 4u ure the best Rasheeda.’

A fan said: ‘Welcome any tha lord keep giving you blessing @rasheeda 🙌👏👏 1 love from mr.cam’s @cams__clothing’ and someone else posted this: ‘@rasheeda PLEASE tell me where you got your The Police shirt I amna huge fan of The Police and Sting 🥰’

A commenter wrote: ‘@rasheeda My mom say you step on necks every time she see you😍’ and a fan said: ‘Nice😍 especially the remote control light up part😍, your dress style is a lil different from most, I wld of thought you wld of came up with a more sheeda style name, but anyways congrats chick😍’

Rasheeda is obsessed with a new hairstyle. Check out the clip that she shared on her social media account.

‘Idk…… I’m just obsessed with a cut blunt cut bob… which one do you like??? Hair from @diamonddynastyvirginhair all units are custom made 😘’ Rasheeda captioned her post.

Also, Rasheeda Frost is praising Women Entertainment following the recent events.