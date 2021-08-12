Porsha Williams Says Goodbye To Dish Nation

Porsha Williams announced that she is saying goodbye to Dish Nation . Check out her post below.

‘Goodbyes are never easy, and this one is especially hard. For the past eight years, I’ve worked on one of the most fun, collaborative, exciting, and best produced shows on television. But as I continuously start new chapters in my life, it means I have to close others. So sadly, August 27th will be my last day at Dish Nation,’ Porsha began her message.

She said: ‘Since 2013, everybody at Dish has been like family to me. There’s a lot of people I’ve met along this journey that I am incredibly thankful for. Whether it was on air or behind the scenes, they’ve endlessly supported my career and more importantly, my happiness.’

She continued and wrote: ‘To Fox, thank you for giving me this amazing opportunity. As well as Rickey Smiley for believing in me from the beginning! To the crew, thank you for your patience, your intelligence, and your dedication to putting together a fantastic product day in and day out. To my co-hosts, past and present, thank you so, so much. It meant the world to me to be a part of this cast of characters. You made me laugh so hard legit every day, and brought out a side of me that I needed to release. Thank you all for an unforgettable run and almost 10 years of my life I am eternally grateful for. Keep dishing! Love you ♥️ Xoxo, Pursuing Porsha.’

Sherrie Shepherd said; ‘So sad you won’t be with us on @dishnation every morning (missing you already), but this is what it means to step out on faith & to go where God leads! Wishing you the best Queen … love ya! (PS am I still invited to your wedding😂)❤️❤️’

One other follwoer posted this: ‘I’m proud of you P. You’re flying like you’re supposed to.’

One follower said: ‘Love you so much P-Willy! Had such a blast working with you every single day. I’m excited to see what you’ve got coming next. May god continue to bless you and your family and keep being the boss that you are. I guess I’m not gonna get anymore free sheets and hair. That sucks! Lol love you. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @porsha4real’

Stay tuned for more news.