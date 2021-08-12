Philippine c.bank vows to maintain policy support amid COVID-19 surge

Article content MANILA — The Philippine central bank kept its benchmark interest rate steady at a record low on Thursday and said it would continue to provide monetary support for as long as necessary, as COVID-19 restrictions clouded the economic outlook. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) kept the rate on the overnight reverse repurchase facility at 2.0% for a sixth straight policy meeting, as expected by all 11 economists polled by Reuters. The rates on the overnight deposit and lending facilities were also held steady at 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively.

Article content “The Monetary Board … observed that the reimposition of quarantine measures to arrest the recent wave of COVID-19 infections could pose a risk to the ongoing economic recovery,” Governor Benjamin Diokno told a news briefing. The central bank was keen to sustain monetary policy support and stood ready to adjust policy settings as needed, he said, adding that the risks to inflation looked balanced. While the economy grew at its fastest annual pace https://www.reuters.com/article/philippines-economy-gdp-idUSL1N2PH04H in over three decades in the April-June period from a COVID-induced slump a year ago, it contracted on a quarterly basis. And, curbs reimposed https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippines-place-manila-area-lockdown-curb-delta-spread-2021-07-30 in parts of the country from Aug. 6 are clouding the outlook.