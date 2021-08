Article content

LIMA — Peru’s central bank on Thursday raised its benchmark interest rate to 0.5% from 0.25%, its first hike since the pandemic forced a steep drop in rates, as the Andean nation faces rising inflation like many of its regional peers.

The central bank also said in a statement that 12-month inflation expectations in July rose to 3%, from a previous estimate of 2.6% a month ago. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Chris Reese)