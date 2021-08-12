Paulina Porizkova Cries In New Photo After Being ‘Betrayed’ – Hollywood Life

Paulina Porizkova is getting very candid about her breakup with Aaron Sorkin and how she feels ‘betrayed’.

Paulina Porizkova, 56, has been vocal about her breakup with writer Aaron Sorkin, 60, over the past few weeks. And on August 12, the supermodel took to Instagram to discuss her feelings alongside a teary new selfie.

In a lengthy post, Paulina shared a photo of herself crying while seemingly reflecting back on her relationship with Aaron. In the caption she wrote, “I know you all enjoy happy posts, seeing people pick themselves up, dust off their pants and get back on the horse, all while smiling to let you know this fall just made them stronger and better people. But. Everyday is not a happy day in the path of recovery. Trust after being betrayed seems as far fetched as being shot into space. Correction. It’s easier to see myself shot into space at this moment”. While she may not mention Aaron, many fans have speculated that she’s talking about their relationship.

“When you’ve been betrayed- promised something, only to have that promise broken without your participation – you were blindsided. You trusted someone you loved, and now all love is suspect,” the beauty admitted. “But love is not possible without trust. And a world without love is not worth living. (All kinds of love). So what does one do when you want to stay open, but the wind of betrayal keeps slamming the door? I guess -maybe – walk outside and brave the weather?” She ended the post with, “You’ll find me in the metaphorical closet pilling on layers for protection. For you who’d like to point out a crying selfie is the height of narcissism, I whole-heartedly agree!”

Paulina and Aaron first went public at the 2021 Academy Awards in April. Their three-month relationship ended in July 2021 because the two just “didn’t work out.” Although there are no hard feelings between the two, breaking up is hard to do.

While the model may be heartbroken today and experiencing a great amount of grief, she has been able to reflect on their good times, and jokingly admits that she isn’t completely giving up on finding love. “Dating in your fifties, even if you’re seen as attractive, is much different from dating when younger,” the beauty shared in an Instagram post on August 9. “For one, the pool of available men is now a puddle. The ones who are my age and been single for a long time are single for some very good reasons. And most guy my age are looking for women ten to twenty years younger.”