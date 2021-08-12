Oman sets up hydrogen alliance to develop clean fuel industry

Article content

DUBAI — Oman has established a national hydrogen alliance to develop an industry for the production, transport and use of the fuel that Gulf states have been increasingly looking to as a business to meet the worldwide demand for clean fuels.

Oman’s alliance consists of 13 institutions from the public and private sectors, including government agencies, oil and gas operators, educational and research institutions and ports, state news agency ONA said on Thursday.

The project is part of Oman’s energy diversification aims within its Oman Vision 2040 economic transformation plan.