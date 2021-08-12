Olivia Rodrigo “Resents” Sabrina Carpenter Rivalry Narrative

According to the rumor mill, Olivia and Joshua had dated for a while, before they broke up and he was photographed out and about with fellow Disney Channel alum Sabrina Carpenter.
For fans, it stood to reason to assume that the song’s most specific lyrics — “You’re probably with that blond girl / Who always made me doubt / She’s so much older than me / She’s everything I’m insecure about” — were about Sabrina, and the theory only gained traction after it was discovered the lyrics had originally referenced a brunette.
Olivia later explained why she had changed the lyric in an interview with Nylon, saying it was due to her belief that “the most impactful songs are specific.”
“Lots of the time, people will fill in the blanks with details from their own life,” Olivia said at the time. “If they don’t want to, they can fill it in with details of my life and if that’s what makes it impactful to them, that’s fine.”
“I just remember [everyone being] so weird and speculative about stuff they had no idea about,” Olivia recalled.
“I don’t really subscribe to hating other women because of boys,” she added. “I think that’s so stupid, and I really resent that narrative that was being tossed around.”
“I definitely talked about my deepest, darkest secrets and insecurities on Sour,” Olivia admitted. “Which is sort of strange, to be like, ‘Here, you guys can have this. Anyone who wants to listen to it can listen to it.’
“But it’s really empowering when it comes out. And it’s been really awesome for me to see people resonate with that vulnerability and relate to it.”