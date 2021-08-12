Olivia Rodrigo “Resents” Sabrina Carpenter Rivalry Narrative

According to the rumor mill, Olivia and Joshua had dated for a while, before they broke up and he was photographed out and about with fellow Disney Channel alum Sabrina Carpenter.

For fans, it stood to reason to assume that the song’s most specific lyrics — “You’re probably with that blond girl / Who always made me doubt / She’s so much older than me / She’s everything I’m insecure about” — were about Sabrina, and the theory only gained traction after it was discovered the lyrics had originally referenced a brunette.

Olivia later explained why she had changed the lyric in an interview with Nylon, saying it was due to her belief that “the most impactful songs are specific.”

“Lots of the time, people will fill in the blanks with details from their own life,” Olivia said at the time. “If they don’t want to, they can fill it in with details of my life and if that’s what makes it impactful to them, that’s fine.”