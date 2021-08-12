Olivia Rodrigo On Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift’s Advice

Olivia shared that the singer and actor emphasized self-care as a young woman in entertainment. “She talked to me a lot about prioritizing mental health, which I think is really important in this industry,” she said. “All of us were in the limelight very young. … That can be taxing on your psyche and can bring about all these weird issues.”



Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty, Lester Cohen / WireImage / Getty

