Oil prices steady after U.S. call for more oil raises supply concerns

Article content SINGAPORE — Oil prices slipped on Thursday following two days of gains after a call from the United States, the world’s top oil consumer, for major producers to boost output reinforced supply concerns as economies ease their coronavirus restrictions. Brent crude futures slipped by 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $71.27 a barrel by 0650 GMT, after earlier rising to a session-high of $71.69. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell by 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $69.02 after rising to $69.51 earlier.

Article content “Crude prices are paring earlier gains that stemmed from President Biden’s plea to OPEC for more crude,” said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA. “The rally in oil prices is hitting a major roadblock in Asia as concerns grow China’s outlook is looking worse this month and that can’t be good for the demand outlook.” Biden’s administration on Wednesday urged the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, to boost oil output to tackle rising gasoline prices that they see as a threat to the global economic recovery. OPEC agreed in July to boost output each month by 400,000 bpd over the previous month, starting in August, until the rest of their record cuts of 10 million bpd, about 10% of world demand, made in 2020 are phased out.