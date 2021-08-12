Nicole Kidman Says Keith Urban Doesn’t Mind Sex Scenes

“He doesn’t know much about what I’m really doing.”
During a recent appearance on E! News’ Daily Pop, Kidman revealed what it’s like to shoot sex scenes when she has a husband at home — and she said that Urban doesn’t mind her taking off her clothes at work.
“My husband is an artist, so he understands all of it, and he also does not get involved,” Kidman said.
“He sees the show at the very end when it’s a show, all edited together, and he’s fresh eyes,” she added. “He doesn’t read any script, he really doesn’t know what’s going on on the set, he’s got his own career that he’s completely absorbed in.”
Kidman also joked that Urban “doesn’t know much about what [she’s] really doing,” so it works out for the both of them.
The Nine Perfect Strangers star has been married to the country crooner since 2006. Together, they share their two kids, Sunday and Faith.
In honor of their 15-year wedding anniversary, Kidman shared a steamy picture on Instagram of Urban licking her neck.
“Happy Anniversary, baby! 💋💋💋,” she captioned the pic.
“Happy Anniversary, baby girl!!!!!!!” Urban also wrote on Instagram. “My life started when you said ‘I do’ 5475 days ago today ♥️♥️🌹🌹.”
As artists, these two get one another. And I’m glad they don’t let their work interfere with their romance.
