Netflix’s The Kissing Booth Cast In Their First Roles Vs. Today

Bradly Lamb
I was today years old when I realized Joel Courtney was in Super 8.

1.

Here’s Joey King in 2006 when she played Emily Mason in a few episodes of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody:

And here is Joey King in 2021:

2.

Here’s Joel Courtney in 2011 when he played Joe Lamb in Super 8:

And here’s Joel Courtney in 2021:

3.

Here’s Jacob Elordi in 2018 when he first started playing Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth.

And here’s Jacob Elordi in 2021:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

4.

Here’s Taylor Zakhar Perez in 2015 as Benji Rodriguez in Young and Hungry.

And here’s Taylor Zakhar Perez in 2021:

5.

Here’s Maisie Richardson-Sellers in 2014 when she was playing Eva Sinclair in The Originals.

And here’s Maisie Richardson-Sellers in 2021:

6.

Here’s Meganne Young in 2014 as the bride in The Giver.

7.

And here’s Meganne Young now:

8.

And lastly, here’s Molly Ringwald in 1979 when she was playing Molly Parker in Diff’rent Strokes.

And here’s Molly Ringwald in 2021:

The Kissing Booth 3 is now streaming on Netflix.

