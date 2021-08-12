Netflix’s The Kissing Booth Cast In Their First Roles Vs. Today

I was today years old when I realized Joel Courtney was in Super 8.
1.
Here’s Joey King in 2006 when she played Emily Mason in a few episodes of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody:
And here is Joey King in 2021:
2.
Here’s Joel Courtney in 2011 when he played Joe Lamb in Super 8:
And here’s Joel Courtney in 2021:
3.
Here’s Jacob Elordi in 2018 when he first started playing Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth.
And here’s Jacob Elordi in 2021:
4.
Here’s Taylor Zakhar Perez in 2015 as Benji Rodriguez in Young and Hungry.
And here’s Taylor Zakhar Perez in 2021:
5.
Here’s Maisie Richardson-Sellers in 2014 when she was playing Eva Sinclair in The Originals.
And here’s Maisie Richardson-Sellers in 2021:
6.
Here’s Meganne Young in 2014 as the bride in The Giver.
7.
And here’s Meganne Young now:
8.
And lastly, here’s Molly Ringwald in 1979 when she was playing Molly Parker in Diff’rent Strokes.
And here’s Molly Ringwald in 2021:
The Kissing Booth 3 is now streaming on Netflix.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!