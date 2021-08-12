NeNe Leakes Is Grateful To Everyone Who Touched Her Life

NeNe Leakes offers her gratitude to all the people who supported her along the way. Check out her message below.

‘Happy Sunday…….Giving all glory to God and grateful for everything and everyone that has genuinely touched my life🙏🏾

Thank you for all of your amazing support ❤️’ NeNe captioned her post.

RELATED: NeNe Leakes Praises Her Husband, Gregg Leakes And Fans Are Here For Their Romance

Someone said: ‘Beautiful & continued blessings to you and yours,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘May God continue to bless and keep you and Gregg.’

One fan posted this message: ‘This is what you call a comeback for all your haters 🤣🔥’ and a commenter said: ‘Meaning I miss you on bravo you were one of the best housewives there was as far as I’m concerned my thoughts and prayers are with Greg and you and your family I hope that he has a speedy recover God bless you all.❤️🙏’

RELATED: Kenya Moore Links Up With Gizelle Bryant – Some Would Like The Blonde Beauty To Replace NeNe Leakes On RHOA

Someone else wrote: ‘@neneleakes last night was my first time visiting @thelinnethialounge an you was such a great host to all your guest. I definitely will be back! I’m already trying to plan an event 😂 and your more beautiful in person too!!!!’

A fan said: ‘Glad to see you glowing @neneleakes you deserve this and so much more. Kiss Greg for us and praying him for him a speedy recovery.😍😍’

Someone else said: ‘Happy Sunday, may God continue to bless you ❤️’

NeNe Leakes is praised by her fans and followers. Check out her post here.

‘Pull up on me tonight @thelinnethialounge I’ll be waiting on you💋’ NeNe captioned her post.

NeNe told her fans and follwoers that she had an insane night with KeKe Wyatt. Check out her message and clip on social media.

‘Last nite with @keke_wyatt was INSANE Thank y’all so much for supporting me and @thelinnethialounge I am extremely grateful🙌🏾 SEE YALL TONIGHT❤️’ NeNe captioned her post.