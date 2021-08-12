NeNe Leakes Had An Amazing Weekend At The Linnethia Lounge

NeNe Leakes had the best weekend at the Linnethia Lounge. Check out her post here.

‘SWIPE: we had a GREAT weekend @thelinnethialounge and I just wanna share some of the great with you!

A big ass THANK YOU to @quavohuncho @offsetyrn @yrntakeoff @jacquees for coming out, showing love and celebrating their mom Edna’s Birthday at my lounge! I really appreciate you guys❤️

Ain’t no turn up like a Migos turn up! Fun fuckin times! Literally, a movie….the whole city was in the building 😳’ NeNe captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Whew chile Andy Cohen somewhere punching the air! So Glad you’re thriving🙌🏾👑 Revive RHOA now cuz its dying 😏’ and a follower posted this: ‘They see u nene they see ya they can’t keep a good women down they asked what would she do after Rhoa her answer mingle with the stars we ur fans so proud of u ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ much success and happiness.’

A commenter said: ‘I’m so happy for you,you’re showing up and showing out!!Keep moving in silence, and let your haters see you rise in “VICTORY”!!’

Someone else posted: ‘You never disappoint in a white T-shirt and cute pant. Super cute 🙌🏾’ and a fan said: ‘NeNe your lounge is the best in Atlanta if ever l able to visit before it’s over 4me 67yrs smh lol l will but til now l always supporting u IG❤️’

A fan said: ‘You are the Bomb! I commend you for ignoring the haters and knowing your power in the entertainment industry! Congratulations 🎊🍾’

Someone else said: ‘Congrats on this beautiful restaurant! absolutely stunning like only a Queen would build!’

A fan posted this: ‘@neneleakes love u so much all the way from South Africa .Keep shining gal 😍’

NeNe told her fans and follwoers that she had an insane night with KeKe Wyatt. Check out her message and clip on social media.

‘Last nite with @keke_wyatt was INSANE Thank y’all so much for supporting me and @thelinnethialounge I am extremely grateful🙌🏾 SEE YALL TONIGHT❤️’ NeNe captioned her post.