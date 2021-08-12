Morgan Stanley Sees China Tech Slipping More in ‘Profound’ Shift

Article content

(Bloomberg) — The weighting of China’s tech shares in benchmark indexes is unlikely to return to levels seen at the beginning of the year and valuations will come down further, according to Morgan Stanley.

China’s equity market landscape is poised to reshape “profoundly,” Jonathan Garner, the bank’s chief Asia and emerging-markets strategist in Hong Kong, told Bloomberg Television.

“Platform internet companies’ share in the offshore market probably peaked at an all-time high of almost half of the market cap at the start of this year. We don’t think it will go back to that,” Garner said. “This will be the most significant of all the regulatory resets that China has done.”