Judy Wert’s executive search firm Wert & Co. has been helping Fortune 500 companies fuel design and creative leadership for more than 30 years. Now, with design talent more important to businesses than ever, Wert & Co. has a unique advantage and a front row seat.
Read More
Meet the woman behind the design world’s best hires
Judy Wert’s executive search firm Wert & Co. has been helping Fortune 500 companies fuel design and creative leadership for more than 30 years. Now, with design talent more important to businesses than ever, Wert & Co. has a unique advantage and a front row seat.