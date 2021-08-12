Machine Gun Kelly Posts Shaved Head With Tattoo Pic

Colson, the last airbender.
When you picture Machine Gun Kelly, there’s a likely chance that you think of him looking something like this:
Well, to announce his new music video and song, “Papercuts,” MGK posted a screenshot of a conversation with videographer Cole Bennett…
That’s a large head tattoo!
His eyes are piercing my soul.
And I’d be lying if I said my immediate reaction wasn’t this:
Now, there is another question that arose from some of the comments: Could this be a bald cap? After all, this is part of the promo for his new single, “Papercuts,” and stranger things have been done in the name of publicity!
I tried to see if there were any old pics of MGK with the tattoo — exhibit A, Colson back in 2012 at an Inked event. I can’t see a tattoo, but that also isn’t conclusive, as the man has had many tattoos since the bygone era of 2012.
I then tried to do a Google shopping search for bald caps with tattoos, which was…not helpful.
Besides, we do know that MGK loves a tattoo to mark new music — behold, his matching Born with Horns tattoo with Travis Barker to mark his upcoming album.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!