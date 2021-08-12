Machine Gun Kelly Did Not Shave His Head, It Was A Bald Cap

I cannot lie, I’m relieved.
His newest music video, “Papercuts,” sees him sporting a couple of new looks, including a shaved head and an (apparent) homage to Edward Scissorhands.
MGK showed off his new ‘do on Twitter to promote the video, and a lot of us wondered if he’d really shaved and tattooed his head or if it was just a bald cap.
In case you were worried that his frosty locks were gone forever, don’t be! HE WAS, IN FACT, WEARING A BALD CAP.
In case that’s somehow not enough to convince you, I’ve gathered more evidence from the video. Exhibit A:
And that’s it! Case closed, mystery solved.
