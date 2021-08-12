Lisa Rinna Says Her Daughter Is Happy With Scott Disick

“I will say this. Amelia is very happy right now.”
The two were first linked last November, and appeared to confirm their relationship on Instagram in February of this year. As their romance became more public, a couple of people — Amelia’s parents, mainly — responded to it with comments that were not exactly rife with enthusiasm.
JSYK, Amelia is the youngest daughter of Mad Men‘s Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna, who stars on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Amelia is 20 while Scott is 38, and a father to three kids he shares with Kourtney Kardashian.
Both Lisa and Harry focused primarily on the couple’s age gap when they talked about it during the latest Housewives of Beverly Hills season.
“It’s a what the fuck moment. You’re like, ‘What the fuck?’ She’s 19. He’s 37 with three kids,” Lisa told her Housewives costar Erika Jayne, before suggesting the relationship might be “a phase.”
Harry echoed Lisa’s concerns in a different episode. “The issue that’s most enduring is the age difference which to me is odd,” he said.
It seems like Lisa’s perspective on Amelia’s love life has changed a bit since filming her conversation with Erika. She appeared on Watch What Happens Live last night, and although she wasn’t into it when Andy Cohen referred to Scott as her potential future son-in-law, Lisa said that, so long as Amelia is happy with him, she is, too.
“What do you think?” Lisa asked (rhetorically) after Andy inquired about her current thoughts on Amelia and Scott, but added, “Listen, I will say this. Amelia is very happy right now. And I’m very thrilled that she is happy.”
So, it sounds like everyone is happy, which is always good to hear. What do you think about Lisa’s attitude shift? LMK below.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!