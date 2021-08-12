Lil Nas X Turned Down A Role In “Euphoria” Season One

“It was going to be great.”
If you spent the summer of 2019 becoming emotionally attached to Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, and Barbie Ferreira on Euphoria while blasting Lil Nas X‘s inexplicably catchy “Old Town Road” remix on repeat, then, first of all, same.
Second — you’ll probably be just as bewildered as I currently am knowing that the HBO Max series and rapper’s first album might not have debuted at the same time had Nas accepted an earlier offer to act in the TV show.
The artist, who is featured on the cover of Variety’s Young Hollywood issue this week, said he was invited to join the Euphoria cast for season one in a new interview with the magazine.
Nas didn’t reveal which role he would have played — imagining him and Zendaya onscreen together is making my head spin — but explained that he turned down the opportunity to focus on completing his record, 7.
“I was actually going to do Euphoria, but I didn’t want to take time away from finishing my album. It was going to be great,” he said, adding that he would be interested in pursuing roles similar to those in Euphoria moving forward.
“I definitely want to get into acting, but I feel I have to give it my all, and I want to focus on music for right now,” Nas continued. “I want my first movie to be amazing.”
Nas’ hugely successful first album earned six Grammy nominations and Zendaya won an Emmy for her Euphoria performance, so it’s pretty safe to say that everything worked out for both projects in the end. I’m still not over this missed connection though. LMK how you’re feeling in the comments below.
