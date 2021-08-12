Lighter winds slow progress at offshore firms Orsted, RWE

Article content COPENHAGEN/FRANKFURT — Orsted and RWE, the world’s two largest offshore wind players, both suffered from lighter winds in the first half of the year, highlighting how profits in the booming industry remain tied to weather conditions. Denmark’s Orsted said wind speeds in the April-June period were “significantly lower than normal” and ranked among the worst three quarters in over more than 20 years. As a consequence, it said it would likely hit only the lower end of its guided core profit range in 2021.

Article content Orsted was however confident that it wind speeds would return to more normal levels. “Over time the wind speeds have been incredibly stable. We build wind farms that have an average life time of 30+ years and we have no reason to believe that this is something which will structurally challenge that,” CEO Mads Nipper told journalists. He added that so far there were no indications that more extreme weather linked to global warming would have an impact. Shares in Orsted traded 2.17% lower at 0855 GMT, while RWE slipped 0.3%. GENTLE WINDS The company said quarterly wind speeds amounted to an average of 7.8 meters per second (m/s) across its offshore portfolio, which was lower than the 8.4 m/s seen in the second quarter last year and the normal wind speeds of 8.6 m/s it had expected.