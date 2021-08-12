Kristen Bell On Her Period And Dax Shepard Marriage

During a recent appearance on husband Dax Shepard’s podcast, Armchair Expert, the Good Place star explained what it’s like for her to get her period every month.
While talking about the “debilitating” process that women go through, Bell said that she might not have ended up with Shepard if she didn’t check her emotions during PMS.
“We are expected to also self-regulate,” Bell said, “and if I acted like I ‘wanted to’ every time I’m on my period, we would 100% not be married.”
“I self-regulate, and women do on their period,” she continued. “Some women lose control, 100%.”
Shepard noted that he’s dated women in the past who had different reactions to getting their periods.
But Bell explained that she’s never gone “bananas” on someone because she was taught not to.
“The reason I don’t go bananas on my period is because I have been brought up with socialization that has told me,” she explained. “’You will feel bananas a couple of days before your period.’”
“‘Don’t scream at everyone, even though that is what you want to do, you can’t do that. What is happening to you is in your brain chemistry and your hormones. And you have to know that knowledge is power,’” Bell added.
