Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard’s Daughter Crashes Their Live Interview – Hollywood Life

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard had an unexpected visitor while speaking live with ‘Today’s Al Roker, as their daughter adorably crashed the interview.

Dax Shepard, 46, and Kristen Bell, 41, were interrupted by one of their daughters on live TV for a very important reason: it was her doll’s birthday! The couple, who share daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, were live on air with Today‘s Al Roker when there was a gentle knock heard at the door. “We’ve got a child at the door,” the Gossip Girl star said, as her husband chimed in, “Even though they know they can’t come up here.”

.@KristenBell and @daxshepard had to briefly go off camera during their interview with @alroker because one of their daughters popped by the room with a question about her doll’s birthday party. Catch the full interview with the couple on TODAY Thursday. pic.twitter.com/X8CrsRyZY2 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 11, 2021

Kristen then stepped away to speak to her mini-me, before returning to the interview to recount her interaction. “‘We’re on TV right now. We’re on the news,’” the actor said she explained to her daughter. “And she said, ‘OK.’ … This I’m sure is about the doll’s birthday. It’s her doll’s birthday and now we have to order a cake. She’s taking it very seriously.”

The pair didn’t reveal which of their daughters caused the funny intrusion, which comes as no surprise given they’ve always tried to protect their kids from the public eye. “My feeling is that I chose a career in the public eye,” Kristen shared with Romper in 2020, of photographers snapping pics of her kids without consent. “I chose to be quoted, I chose to have my picture taken. I don’t know them yet. I don’t know if they will want that. So I really don’t have the right to choose for them.”

As fans would surely know, the couple have also been in the news as of late, after speaking publicly about their bathing habits — or lack thereof. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher practically broke the internet after they admitted on Dax’s Armchair Expert podcast that they do not bathe their children Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4, every day.

Kristen then confessed that she and Dax have also let their kids go a few days without bathing. The pair discussed their bedtime routines during a Tuesday August 3 episode of The View. “I’m a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once we catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up. There’s a red flag. Honestly, it’s just bacteria. Once you get the bacteria, you gotta be like, ‘Get in the tub or the shower.’ So I don’t hate what they’re doing,” The Good Place actress said.