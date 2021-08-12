Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard’s Daughter Crashed Their Interview

It was a matter of utmost importance.
The couple did an interview with Al Roker on Thursday morning, when their chat was interrupted by one of their kids.
“We’ve got a child at the door,” Kristen said. Dax added, “Even though they know they can’t come up here.” Leave it to dad to give a stern warning.
The two momentarily excused themselves to see what she needed before returning moments later to explain.
Kristen said she told her daughter, “‘We’re on TV right now. We’re on the news.'” To which the child simply responded, “Okay.”
The reason behind the interruption is even more adorable than the interruption itself.
“This I’m sure is about the doll’s birthday,” Kristen shared. “It’s her doll’s birthday and now we have to order a cake. She’s taking it very seriously.”
Sounds like she’s a girl who knows where here priorities are. Happiest of birthdays to the doll!
