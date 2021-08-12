Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard’s Daughter Crashed Their Interview

It was a matter of utmost importance.

The couple did an interview with Al Roker on Thursday morning, when their chat was interrupted by one of their kids.

.@KristenBell and @daxshepard had to briefly go off camera during their interview with @alroker because one of their daughters popped by the room with a question about her doll’s birthday party. Catch the full interview with the couple on TODAY Thursday.


“We’ve got a child at the door,” Kristen said. Dax added, “Even though they know they can’t come up here.” Leave it to dad to give a stern warning.


The two momentarily excused themselves to see what she needed before returning moments later to explain.

Kristen said she told her daughter, “‘We’re on TV right now. We’re on the news.'” To which the child simply responded, “Okay.”

The reason behind the interruption is even more adorable than the interruption itself.


“This I’m sure is about the doll’s birthday,” Kristen shared. “It’s her doll’s birthday and now we have to order a cake. She’s taking it very seriously.”


Sounds like she’s a girl who knows where here priorities are. Happiest of birthdays to the doll!

