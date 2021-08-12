Katie And Greg On The Bachelorette Finale

Bradly Lamb
Someone needs to inform Katie about the true definition of “gaslighting.”

After these events, Katie was left with two suitors — Blake and Justin. However, after her fantasy suite night with Blake, she decided that he was the one and told him she loved him.


ABC

The next day, she broke up with Justin, which means his DMs are open, ladies!!

Cheers to the happy couple, whatever. I’m not here to talk about Katie and Blake, but rather Katie and Greg, and her treatment of him during “After the Final Rose.”

Let’s rewind a bit — the evening’s penultimate interview was with Greg, who hadn’t seen Katie since their time on her season. Their relationship didn’t end well, to put it mildly, but he seemed to be gracious about it all:


ABC

This seems like a really healthy reaction. 

After this, I boldly assumed that Katie would come out and have a respectful, closure-filled conversation with Greg, but when she strutted on stage without hugging or acknowledging Greg’s existence, I quickly realized that would not be the case.

Right out of the gate, Katie claimed that Greg was “acting” the entire time he was on the show:


ABC

Katie said that she was “hearing things” about Greg going to acting school and she’s been “hearing” that Greg isn’t “this shy guy act that he was [on] the show…but this cocky boy from Jersey who knows that he’s hot shit…so paired with those rumors and acting school, I really don’t know if I actually know who Greg is.” Maybe instead of relying on rumors, you could just TALK TO THE MAN?

Live footage of my reaction when I realized that Katie was tearing down Greg’s character on national television based on RUMORS!


ABC

Rumors…and watching an edited show…instead of asking Greg and recounting your own memories from your experience on YOUR SEASON…I don’t even know where to start, y’all. 

What it comes down to is that Greg left because he didn’t feel what he needed to feel from Katie — that they weren’t on the “same page” — and she keeps talking about giving him reassurance “week after week after week,” but then in that same breath, when Greg asked why she didn’t leave with him when he asked, her response was, “I still [didn’t] know who I [wanted to] be with.”


ABC

I am confused as to how one can possibly be mad at someone for protecting their heart when you just admitted that you weren’t sure if he was the one for you…

Imma say it — Katie was being a bully. I understand that she was hurt, but also, at the end of the day, you said Greg wasn’t your “one,” yet you tore him a new one on national television because he realized that and left…? I’m really tryna find the logic here.

Needless to say, Bach Nation is D-I-V-I-D-E-D. Some people are #TeamKatie:

But an overwhelming majority of the internet is #TeamGreg:

I haven’t watched this whole season, but why is Katie going in so hard on this Greg dude while she’s happy in her own engagement? This feels really unnecessary… #TheBachelorette


Twitter: @PethDerek

Katie just answered her own question!!!!!!!! greg wanted her to say there was no one else, and she couldn’t say it, so he left? just because you don’t like him drawing a boundary doesn’t mean he’s gaslighting or talking down to you??? #TheBachelorette #TheBacheloretteFinale


Twitter: @essiedailypop

But everyone seems to agree that Katie and Blake are on borrowed time…

AND this:

Anywayssss I can’t wait to finally get to Michelle’s season #TheBachelorette #TheBacheloretteFinale

