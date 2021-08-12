Katie And Greg On The Bachelorette Finale

Someone needs to inform Katie about the true definition of “gaslighting.”
Last night, Katie’s season of The Bachelorette finally came to an end, but it wasn’t the traditional ending to a normal season. After Michael self-eliminated to be with his son, Greg did the same because he felt like he and Katie “weren’t on the same page.”
After these events, Katie was left with two suitors — Blake and Justin. However, after her fantasy suite night with Blake, she decided that he was the one and told him she loved him.
Cheers to the happy couple, whatever. I’m not here to talk about Katie and Blake, but rather Katie and Greg, and her treatment of him during “After the Final Rose.”
Let’s rewind a bit — the evening’s penultimate interview was with Greg, who hadn’t seen Katie since their time on her season. Their relationship didn’t end well, to put it mildly, but he seemed to be gracious about it all:
After this, I boldly assumed that Katie would come out and have a respectful, closure-filled conversation with Greg, but when she strutted on stage without hugging or acknowledging Greg’s existence, I quickly realized that would not be the case.
Right out of the gate, Katie claimed that Greg was “acting” the entire time he was on the show:
Live footage of my reaction when I realized that Katie was tearing down Greg’s character on national television based on RUMORS!
What it comes down to is that Greg left because he didn’t feel what he needed to feel from Katie — that they weren’t on the “same page” — and she keeps talking about giving him reassurance “week after week after week,” but then in that same breath, when Greg asked why she didn’t leave with him when he asked, her response was, “I still [didn’t] know who I [wanted to] be with.”
Imma say it — Katie was being a bully. I understand that she was hurt, but also, at the end of the day, you said Greg wasn’t your “one,” yet you tore him a new one on national television because he realized that and left…? I’m really tryna find the logic here.
Needless to say, Bach Nation is D-I-V-I-D-E-D. Some people are #TeamKatie:
But an overwhelming majority of the internet is #TeamGreg:
But everyone seems to agree that Katie and Blake are on borrowed time…
AND this:
