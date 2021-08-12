Kansas City Southern may delay Canadian National deal vote

Article content Kansas City Southern said on Thursday it has turned down a $27 billion bid from Canadian Pacific Railway and will delay a shareholder vote on a $29 billion deal to sell itself to Canadian National Railway Co if the rail regulator does not rule on the deal in the next five days. Kansas City Southern shareholders are due to vote on the deal with Canadian National in seven days, on Aug. 19, but the Surface Transportation Board (STB) has yet to rule on the proposed “voting trust” structure of the transaction.

Article content A voting trust insulates the acquisition target from the acquirer’s control until the STB clears the deal on a permanent basis. The STB said earlier this week it would deliver its decision on the Canadian National deal by Aug. 31. Kansas City Southern said on Thursday that if the STB has not delivered its decision by Aug. 17, it would delay the vote so shareholders can review it. The new date for the vote will be determined later, it said. The acquisition of Kansas City Southern by either of its Canadian peers would create the first direct railway linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. Canadian National has said it will divest Kansas City Southern’s 70-mile (115 km) rail line between New Orleans and Baton Rouge to eliminate overlap between the two railroad operators. It has agreed to pay a $1 billion fee to Kansas City Southern should regulators shoot down their deal.