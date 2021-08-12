Kansas City does not recommend Canadian Pacific’s new proposal, sticks with CN

Article content

Kansas City Southern said on Thursday its board determined that the unsolicited proposal received from Canadian Pacific Railway does not constitute a “superior proposal” to its agreement with Canadian National Railway Co.

CP Rail presented a new $27 billion offer for U.S. peer Kansas City Southern on Tuesday, lower than a $29 billion rival bid from CN Rail, hoping antitrust concerns over the latter will give it an edge.

Kansas City said it continues to recommend shareholders vote for its proposed deal with CN Rail.