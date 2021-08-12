Joe Keery Said He Doesn’t Wash His Hair Or Touch It

During a recent interview with GQ, the Stranger Things star revealed he doesn’t wash his hair and he doesn’t go to a barbershop and pay to get a haircut.
The actor said that haircuts simply happen to him and no matter what, he’ll barely touch his hair.
The only time he might break this rule is if he’s contemplating something and would unknowingly move his hair out of his face.
However, his haircare routine seems to be working for him because Keery was recently approached to be the spokesperson for a hair-care brand.
They promised a “bunch of money,” he said. But after thinking it over, Keery decided to pass on the deal.
“I think it would just be so lame for the majority of people,” he said. “It would be a sellout move. Don’t you think?”
Keery is always thinking about his fans. At least now we know how he achieves his gravity-defying locks.
