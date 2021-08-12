Jennifer Coolidge Almost Passed On “The White Lotus”

“We’re doing it now. You need to get on a plane to Hawaii,” Mike said at the time. “That was an impossibility to my mind,” Coolidge admitted. “I’d been gorging and self-destructing at home for months, eating pizza all day. There was no way I wanted to be on film unless they shot me from the neck up. I’m sort of vain, so there was no fucking way.”



Giphy / HBO / Via giphy.com

Please note: She looks AMAZING on the show.