Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.20% By Investing.com

Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.20%

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
22

Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the fell 0.20%.

The best performers of the session on the were Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:), which rose 9.24% or 405.0 points to trade at 4790.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (T:) added 8.52% or 130.0 points to end at 1655.0 and Showa Denko K.K. (T:) was up 6.81% or 210.0 points to 3295.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Rakuten Inc (T:), which fell 6.40% or 86.0 points to trade at 1257.0 at the close. Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 4.46% or 310.0 points to end at 6640.0 and Japan Steel Works Ltd (T:) was down 4.23% or 120.0 points to 2720.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1774 to 1738 and 241 ended unchanged.

Shares in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 9.24% or 405.0 to 4790.0. Shares in Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (T:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 4.46% or 310.0 to 6640.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 19.57.

Crude oil for September delivery was down 0.09% or 0.06 to $69.19 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October fell 0.04% or 0.03 to hit $71.41 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.25% or 4.35 to trade at $1757.65 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.00% to 110.40, while EUR/JPY unchanged 0.00% to 129.58.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.01% at 92.927.

