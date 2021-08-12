Japan shares crawl higher as Recruit Holdings offsets chip weakness

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese shares inched up in see-saw trade on Friday as a surge in Recruit Holdings on its upbeat outlook outweighed weakness in chip stocks that tracked U.S. peers lower.

The Nikkei share average edged 0.02% higher to 28,011.07 by 0211 GMT, while the broader Topix rose 0.20% to 1,957.48. The Nikkei was on track for a second straight weekly gain.

“The U.S. markets were not necessarily strong overnight as they fell into negative territory during the session. And weakness in U.S. chip shares weighed on investor sentiment today,” said Kentaro Hayashi, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.