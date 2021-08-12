Instagram Is Sorry It Removed Penélope Cruz Film Poster

The platform still isn’t on board with #FreeTheNipple.
Penélope Cruz and Pedro Almodóvar’s cinematic track record is impressive.
The actor — who’s known for her roles in dozens of major films and, more recently, the second season of FX’s American Crime Story — has starred in several of the Spanish filmmaker’s most popular movies over the past two decades.
Two teamed up again for Pedro’s upcoming drama Madres Paralelas (Parallel Mothers), where Penélope will play one of two leading women who meet in a hospital room prior to giving birth. The movie is set to premiere at September’s Venice Film Festival, and we can probably expect it will be good.
Anyway, a censorship debate over Madres Paralelas‘ official poster art picked up this week, after it was released on social media and quickly taken down by Instagram’s administrators.
The poster, designed by artist Javier Jaén, prominently displayed a lactating nipple between text introducing the film’s creator and main cast.
A spokesperson at Facebook, which is Instagram’s parent company, backtracked today and apologized for removing the posts in a statement sent to the Associated Press. The company restored images of the movie poster on Instagram, but explained that it initially removed them “for breaking our rules against nudity.”
I’m glad that Madres Paralelas‘ poster is back online, and it was nice to see people advocating against its removal. Feel free to share your thoughts on the censorship conversation below.
