Indian shares inch up on energy gains; inflation data in focus

Article content

BENGALURU — Energy stocks helped Indian indexes edge higher on Thursday, while small and midcap firms regained some footing, as investors shifted focus to monthly domestic inflation data due later in the day.

By 0514 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.25% at 16,321.60 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.32% to 54,701.

The Nifty energy index gained 0.6%, with Power Grid Corp and Tata Power Ltd adding 2.8% and 1.9%, respectively.

A strong overnight close on Wall Street and easing inflation worries are driving Indian markets, but subdued Asian stocks have capped gains, said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services.