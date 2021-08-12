Horatio Sanz Sued For Alleged Sexual Misconduct

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff attended an SNL afterparty in 2001 at the age of 16, where she was served alcohol and later allegedly engaged with Sanz in what Variety says is described as “an incessant exchange of instant messages” in which the comedian allegedly directed the conversation towards “sexual experiences, sexual activities, sexual fantasies, masturbation and Sanz’s instruction of plaintiff in sexual acts.”



Andy Kropa / Getty Images

