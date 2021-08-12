Hilarie Burton Says Intimate “One Tree Hill” Scene Left Her Crying In Her Trailer

In fact, Hilarie revealed she found the courage to go back on set after taking a shot of vodka with the women behind the scenes.

“All the women in the trailer got together and they’re like, ‘You may feel like you’re in this all by yourself, but we are here,'” she recalled. “‘We are standing right behind the monitor. Cheers to you being a badass, kiddo.'”

“It was such a moment of sisterhood that really solidified my friendships behind the camera,” Hilarie acknowledged. “Because I knew that we were going to continue to do stuff that felt weird.”