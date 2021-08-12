Happy 21st crypto ETF filed for 2021 with Kryptoin’s ‘Ethereum ETF Trust’ By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
28
Happy 21st crypto ETF filed for 2021 with Kryptoin’s ‘Ethereum ETF Trust’

Delaware-based Kryptoin Investment Advisors has joined a score of other crypto ETF hopefuls by filing for an exchange-traded fund (ETF) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The crypto investment firm previously tried and failed to get a ETF greenlit back in 2019. The firm came back with another attempt this April, filing for a Bitcoin ETF that was set for a verdict by July 27 but is still under review by the SEC.