Halsey Shared Fave Baby Bump Pic From Their Pregnancy

The “Without Me” singer shared a cute pic of themself displaying their baby bump while wearing an unbuttoned Hawaiian shirt and blue jeans.
“My fav belly pic I never posted,” Halsey wrote. “Miss it already! 🥚🍳.”
In the center of the adorable room was a mushroom-shaped stool, and it was placed on top of a cute sunflower rug.
Not to mention, there were also pictures of Ender’s artwork on the wall.
“Well…this is what it looks like,” Halsey captioned the pics.
Ender must be living the dream! He has a beautiful nursery and a loving mom to wake up to every day.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!