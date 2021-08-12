Halle Berry Got Honest About Her Post-Oscars Career

“When you have a historic win like that, you think, ‘Oh, this is going to fundamentally change.'”

Halle Berry, star of movies like Monster’s Ball, Swordfish, X-Men, and tons more, is easily one of the most recognizable names in all of Hollywood.


Handout / A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

She even had a historic moment at the 2002 Oscars, becoming the first woman of color to win the Best Actress trophy for her role in Monster’s Ball.


Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images

That said, Halle had some honest words for her post-Oscar prospects in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, calling her lack of offers “surprising.”

“Because I thought they were going to just back up the truck and drop them off at my house, right?” she said. “When you have a historic win like that, you think, ‘Oh, this is going to fundamentally change.'”


Steve Granitz / WireImage

“It did fundamentally change me,” she continued, “but it didn’t change my place in the business overnight. I still had to go back to work. I still had to try to fight to make a way out of no way.”


Handout / A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Halle also talked about her overall work ethic, describing how she has not always had the privilege to be super precious about the roles she chooses.


Jean-baptiste Lacroix / AFP via Getty Images

“It’s like, okay, that’s a film I can’t say I’m totally in love with, but this isn’t a hobby,” she said. “It’s how I take care of my children. But I try to keep that sense of wonder and stay curious. Because being a Black woman, I haven’t always had parts that I absolutely love.'”


Earl Gibson Iii / Getty Images

All that said, Halle is definitely killing it right now: Her directorial debut, Bruised, is coming to Netflix November 24.

View this video on YouTube


Access Hollywood / YouTube / Via youtube.com

Halle also stars in the film as Jackie Justice, a disgraced MMA fighter vying for her second chance in the ring.

“I think I [had] a take on it that could actually work — making it about a middle-aged Black woman, someone fighting for a last chance rather than another chance,” Halle said of her vision for the film. “When you’re young we all get chances, they’re a dime a dozen. But when you’re at a certain stage in life it becomes something more impactful and meaningful, right?”

I don’t know about you, but I will DEFINITELY be watching.


Handout / A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

