Halle Berry Got Honest About Her Post-Oscars Career

Halle Berry, star of movies like Monster’s Ball, Swordfish, X-Men, and tons more, is easily one of the most recognizable names in all of Hollywood.
She even had a historic moment at the 2002 Oscars, becoming the first woman of color to win the Best Actress trophy for her role in Monster’s Ball.
That said, Halle had some honest words for her post-Oscar prospects in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, calling her lack of offers “surprising.”
“Because I thought they were going to just back up the truck and drop them off at my house, right?” she said. “When you have a historic win like that, you think, ‘Oh, this is going to fundamentally change.'”
“It did fundamentally change me,” she continued, “but it didn’t change my place in the business overnight. I still had to go back to work. I still had to try to fight to make a way out of no way.”
Halle also talked about her overall work ethic, describing how she has not always had the privilege to be super precious about the roles she chooses.
“It’s like, okay, that’s a film I can’t say I’m totally in love with, but this isn’t a hobby,” she said. “It’s how I take care of my children. But I try to keep that sense of wonder and stay curious. Because being a Black woman, I haven’t always had parts that I absolutely love.'”
All that said, Halle is definitely killing it right now: Her directorial debut, Bruised, is coming to Netflix November 24.
Halle also stars in the film as Jackie Justice, a disgraced MMA fighter vying for her second chance in the ring.
“I think I [had] a take on it that could actually work — making it about a middle-aged Black woman, someone fighting for a last chance rather than another chance,” Halle said of her vision for the film. “When you’re young we all get chances, they’re a dime a dozen. But when you’re at a certain stage in life it becomes something more impactful and meaningful, right?”
I don’t know about you, but I will DEFINITELY be watching.
