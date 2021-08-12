Guy Fieri With No Gel In His Hair

Not to brag, but I once met Guy Fieri for about three whole seconds. This is the two of us. I saw his hair up close and personal, and it was spikey and freshly bleached.


Me, Lauren Yapalater / Buzzfeed

It was exactly what I expected from the King of Flavortown.

It’s the hair we know and love.

In the words of an Australian guy talking about his boat…she’s a beaut.

But today, I was perusing Guy’s Instagram as I do sometimes, and I happened upon this…

… GUY WITH NO GEL IN HIS HAIR.

This is the stuff of legends and myths.

Actually, my great-great-grandma once told me that if you see Guy Fieri with no gel in his hair, then you have seven years of back luck, but I don’t believe in that sort of stuff.

So anyway, here’s another:

It’s literally a different man.

So soft and cozy. I want to sleep on it.

Obviously I support whichever hairstyle Guy wants to wear…

…but I think I love his gel-less look????????

Whatever he wants, though <3. Love him either way. Bye.

