Gold prices unchanged, set for second straight weekly fall

Gold prices were flat in early Asian trade on Friday, as a firm dollar offset ease in early-tapering bets, although the precious metal was headed for a second consecutive weekly decline.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was unchanged at $1,752.78 per ounce by 0101 GMT. It is down 0.5% so far for the week.

* U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% to $1,754.40.

* The dollar held firm near a more than four-month high, hit earlier this week, underpinned by data showing U.S. producer prices posted their largest annual increase in more than a decade.