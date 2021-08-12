Gold firms as Fed taper fears recede after U.S. inflation print

Article content Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, as worries of an early tapering in economic support eased after data showed U.S. consumer price inflation cooled in July and dragged the dollar. Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,753.90 per ounce by 0642 GMT, having recorded it biggest one-day percentage gain since May 6 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% to $1,756.30. U.S. consumer price increases slowed in July, data showed on Wednesday, although they remained at a 13-year high on a yearly basis.

Article content “There is a slightly lower risk that the Fed will have to tighten policy aggressively to cap potentially runaway inflation,” said Kyle Rhoda, an analyst at IG Market. However, the downward trend in gold is likely to persist, Rhoda added. Meanwhile, a growing number of U.S. central bank officials have been discussing how and when they should begin to trim the massive pandemic-era asset purchases. While labor market recovery is an important criteria for the Fed to dial back its asset-purchase program and raise interest rates, it considers current inflationary pressures as transitory. Gold is viewed as a hedge against higher inflation. However, it is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion while boosting the dollar.