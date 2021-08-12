Global Software Development Firm Selects 3CLogic to Streamline Customer Engagements and Solve Inquiries Faster

ROCKVILLE, Md. — 3CLogic , the leading voice-enabling and cloud contact center solution for ServiceNow ®, today announced its selection by a major global software development firm specializing in IT automation and device management services for over 40,000 businesses worldwide. The decision comes as the organization seeks to improve its customer service operations as its suite of products and international footprint continue to expand.

Recently deployed on ServiceNow’s Customer Service Management (CSM) platform, the organization required a voice and SMS solution capable of extending natively integrated call center services and capabilities side-by-side with ServiceNow’s existing digital channels (email, chat) to allow for a seamless omnichannel experience for both agents and customers. In addition, the business required the ability to deliver efficient and intelligent customer call routing to qualified agents leveraging Advanced Speech Recognition (ASR), to avoid the need for long and complex IVR menus.

“As organizations continue the shift towards a greater adoption of digital channels and self-service options for end-customers, voice continues to be a key interaction channel,” explains Matt Durkin, Global VP of Sales at 3CLogic. “When all else fails, it remains the channel customers default to and rely on to solve their issues. As a result, we continue to see strong demand from businesses seeking to modernize their customer service operations by merging their workflow platforms with our AI, voice, SMS, and analytical services.”

As part of the deployment, the 3CLogic-ServiceNow solution will deliver:

Advanced Speech Recognition and IVR Call Flow Designer integrated with ServiceNow customer data to easily create and/or modify intelligent and personalized customer experiences, including routing inquiries to the most qualified agent.

Virtual Hold and ServiceNow integrated Voicemail Transcription leveraging natural language understanding (NLU)to allow customers the convenience of requesting an automated callback while automatically creating a ServiceNow case with the voicemail text transcript to streamline the workflow process and remove unnecessary manual tasks.

Automated SMS Alertsintegrated with ServiceNow’s On-Call Scheduling to quickly notify specialized individuals and resources of events in need of their input based on ServiceNow triggers.

Voice Agent Presence syncing with ServiceNow’s native Chat to allow for an omnichannel agent experience and availability across channels, both digital and voice.

Integrated Voice data with ServiceNow to allow for the easy assessment of agent performance and resource allocation across teams.

3CLogic is a ServiceNow certified technology partner offering voice and cloud call center services for IT Service Management (ITSM), Customer Service Management (CSM), and Employee Workflows (HR) to organizations globally. Certified apps of the 3CLogic solution for ServiceNow are available on the ServiceNow Store.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic transforms cloud platforms or CRMs by seamlessly integrating voice with existing digital channels. Its innovative solutions extend CRM and data platform capabilities for Global 2000 firms by enabling advanced and scalable features such as optimized self-service experiences, virtual and live agent interactions, and conversational analytics. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

