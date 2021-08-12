G. Herbo Shares Advice On Healthy Co-Parenting While In A Relationship

It’s been just revealed that G. Herbo talks about co-parenting while being in a relationship. Check out what he had to say.

Someone said: ‘The growth in this man has been phenomenal!!’ and a commenter posted this: ‘Y’all keep asking this man the same question like damn.’

One other follower said: ‘Some niggas make other families and forget about the other family so respect to him,’ and a follower said: ‘I’m liking how much herb has matured. Okay!!’

Someone else said: ‘Right! Nobody wins when the family feuds,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘it could all be so simple 👏🏾👏🏾 “Put your feelings to the side and put the child first”‘

A follower said: ‘Of course you have to do this when you had a baby with the person you cheated with…but go off bro🙌🏾’

Someone else said: ‘Its so weird how everyone just wants to focus on having a “co parenting” relationship now. Nobody wanna be a couple or be married now. Nobody wanna have a 2 parent household and raise they child together under one roof. Now its just all about having a BM/BD that you dont fight with.’

A fan said: ‘If I’m not married to you then I’m not your family we can co-parent without that label.’

